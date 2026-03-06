Controversial History Rocks tour comes to Brookfield Central to supporters and protesters

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A controversial U.S. Department of Education tour made a stop at Brookfield Central High School Friday. The tour was met by protestors outside while an assembly went on for 300 students inside.

The History Rocks tour, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, has faced scrutiny across the country. A recent appearance in Connecticut was canceled after parents voiced concerns.

TMJ4 Murray Bessette, principal deputy assistant of U.S. Dept. of Education, throws out a t-shirt to students.

Before the assembly began, a handful of protesters stood outside Brookfield Central holding signs. Among them was an Elmbrook School District grandparent who contacted TMJ4 with concerns about the event.

TMJ4 Some of the protesters outside Brookfield Central.

John Cotton said, "It really wasn't announced. It wasn't brought up, and it seems to be like I say, brought in under cover of darkness to promote a particular conservative, religious bent."

TMJ4 John Cotton holds up a sign outside of Brookfield Central High School. His grandchildren go to Elmbrook Schools.

Inside the school, the assembly featured hype music, free t-shirts thrown to the crowd by the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Education, and a quiz show format.

Murray Bessette, Principal Deputy Assistant at the U.S. Department of Education, addressed students during the event.

TMJ4 Murray Bessette, principal deputy assistant, U.S. Department of Education (left) stands in front of the History Rocks stage.

Bessette said, "This year we mark America's 250th birthday. Two and a half centuries since the signing of the Declaration of Independence."

According to the superintendent, the assembly was limited to students from a few select classes.

TMJ4 History Rocks tour at Brookfield Central High School.

Parents who attended to observe told TMJ4 News they found the presentation neutral and said it was not what they had expected.

TMJ4 Mike Noriega, one of the speakers is from the American Journey Experience, a museum that was founded by conservative radio host Glenn Beck.

History Rocks is connected to several conservative organizations, including Turning Point USA, Moms for Liberty and Catholic Vote. One of the presenters, Mike Noriega, was from the American Journey Experience, a museum that was founded by conservative radio host Glenn Beck.

Noriega said, "The goal was as we go across the country, we know Americans who love America. So our goal is to show you what it means to be an American citizen—what are the foundations and principles that unite us all."

The tour brought about a dozen artifacts to the assembly, including a Bible used by the Pilgrims, a document signed by Benjamin Franklin and one of the golden tickets from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

The assembly wrapped up in less than an hour before students returned to class. Bessette received a private tour of the school following the event.

