BROOKFIELD — Parents in the Elmbrook School District are raising concerns after families at Brookfield Central High School received an email about a U.S. Department of Education tour scheduled to stop at the school Friday morning.

TMJ4

The "History Rocks" tour has drawn criticism from some district parents who say the event was announced without enough notice and that its partnerships with outside organizations make it politically divisive.

TMJ4 received several emails from parents, alumni and a student about the assembly

"I reached out because I want parents to be aware of this," one district parent said.

The parent, who asked not to be identified out of concern his child could be harassed, said the tour feels out of place in a public school setting.

"It's bringing politics into schools where it really doesn't belong," the parent said.

Watch: Parents raise alarms over US Dept. of Education tour stop at Brookfield Central High

Parents raise alarms over US Dept. of Education tour stop at Brookfield Central High

"It just seems like they sprung it on everyone as a surprise," the parent said.

According to the Department of Education's website, the goal of the nationwide tour is to "recognize excellence in civics education and promote a shared understanding of the principles that shaped the founding and history of our nation."

The tour is being conducted in partnership with organizations including Turning Point USA, Moms for Liberty, Catholic Vote and dozens of others.

"If it was just the Department of Education coming in, I think that's one thing, but when they are visibly partnering with extremely conservative, right-wing organizations, that's when it turns into what could be a cool event to something divisive," the parent added.

Turner Dittrich, the CEO of the Turning Point Arrowhead Chapter, said in part, "It's all benefiting our youth and society in a good way!"

The Elmbrook School District sent a statement to families Thursday morning explaining how Brookfield Central was selected as the only tour stop in Wisconsin. According to the district, a former Brookfield police officer who is now head of security for the tour asked if the school would host the event.

TMJ4 asked one parent whether he would allow his child to attend the assembly if his child went to Brookfield Central rather than Brookfield East.

"I'd leave it up to them. I would say that if they were going to it, they should be looking into the issues ahead of time and understand what these organizations are and what they speak for," the parent said.

The stop at Brookfield Central Friday morning will feature Murray Bessette from the Department of Education.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip