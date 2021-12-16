Waukesha South band member excited to cheer on friends in first concert since parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Tyler Pudleiner was one of several Waukesha South High School band members injured during the Waukesha Christmas Parade when a man drove his car through barricades and hit dozens of people.

"I remember lying there and then the paramedics and (my) mom showed up," he said recalling the moments after he was hit. "I went into shock so thankfully I don't remember everything."

Pudleiner is still recovering from his injuries at home, which is quite the change from the busy schedule he's used to.

Pudleiner is a junior at the high school, plays tenor saxophone for the band, is a baseball player, and works a job.

Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained have prevented him from doing the things he loves, but on Wednesday night he got a little bit of normalcy back as the Waukesha South band will take the stage for the first time since the parade tragedy.

"It will be cool to get to see some other buddies from the incident. (This) will be the first time I've seen them since, so that will be pretty cool," Pudleiner said.

However, because of his injuries, Pudleiner wasn't able to join the band on stage for the performance. However, he said he's just happy to be able to support his bandmates.

"It's obviously different than playing like normal, but I think it will be good to get back and be around the event and be around the band," Pudleiner said. "Just be in the audience and support the band as much as I can. We're taking the worse and turning it to a positive."

Pudleiner said he hopes the concert is healing, not only for the Waukesha South community, but the community at large.

"Some of the songs we're playing this time of the year for the holidays, I think that will be helpful in a healing way."

