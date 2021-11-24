Watch
Waukesha police seek Christmas parade incident video

Associated Press
Police tape cordons off a street in Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 4:15 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 17:17:59-05

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are still looking for video footage of Darrell Brooks' vehicle in the parade route or fleeing from the scene following the Christmas parade tragedy.

You can provide your footage by clicking here.

Police say the vehicle needs to be video you captured yourself, not video you saw on someone's social media page.

Police are only looking for footage of the incident, not the aftermath.

