Waukesha pays tribute to parade tragedy victims with moment of silence exactly one week later

WAUKESHA — November 21st at 4:39 p.m. is a time many people in the Waukesha community will never forget. It's when a man drove an SUV through barricades at the annual Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

Exactly a week later, the entire city paused for a moment silence paying tribute to the victims and everyone impacted by the tragedy.

"These families are going through a really hard time. Everybody that was here a week ago, through the tragedy, just went through such trauma and to see the community come together tonight was absolutely beautiful," said Krys Crawley who helped to organize a vigil at Veteran's Park during the moment of silence.

Dozens showed up to the vigil, where memorials for the six people killed still stand today. The ceremony was filled with songs and prayers, and was illuminated by candle light.

"Everybody comes together, everybody supports each other, that's the community of Waukesha," said Kelly Fleming who came to the vigil with her mom.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly also spoke from city hall following the moment of silence. From there, he encouraged the community to turn on blue lights.

"Today and through the holidays, we ask you all to show unity with the injured with a simple act, unite with a blue light," the mayor said referring to the blue light campaign.

Blue light bulbs were given out over the weekend by local businesses and city council members.

"To show love and support for people, I think that's what the blue light is symbolizing," said Martha Merrell's Books a Toys owner Norman Bruce.

The bookstore was one of the places giving out the blue light bulbs, but Bruce said he ran out quick. The city said more are on the way to help continue to illuminate the good in the community.

Although it's a long process, many community member said they saw today as a first step towards healing.

"Hate and evil has arrived and it has shown what it can do, but now it's time for love to show it can heal and be very present," Bruce said. "I think that's what you're seeing this community do, is showing love."

