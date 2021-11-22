Waukesha Christmas parade witness: SUV believed to be involved was driven through backyard

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The red SUV believed to be the one that drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade route was left in a driveway of a house near Maple and Arlington in Waukesha.

The neighbor next door said the SUV first drove through his backyard and side-swept a car in his driveway.

"We had some friends getting ready to leave and then noticed that this car here had damage on the side," said Richard Laux. "So the vehicle actually went through out parking lot, across the yard and right there to back side of the adjacent house and that's where it was found by police."

The car in Laux's driveway is scratched and has bright red paint left on it. There is also a tread mark going through his backyard.

Laux had also been at the parade earlier in the day. His son and niece were marching with the Waukesha South Band when the car broke through barricades and struck several dozen people. Laux said his son and niece are physically fine, but a bit shaken up. He said some other members of the band were hit.

"There were a lot of people in Waukesha that did a really good job, attending to the kids that were down. Especially right in front of us, there were probably like eight," Laux said.

As police continue to investigate, Laux and his family are still trying to understand how something so horrific could happen so close to home.

"It's a little difficult to process, especially how fast everything went when we were downtown. You think in hindsight about what response you could have to stop the guy, and it's just even if I was right in front of it, it would have been hard to stop it," Laux said. "I would just ask for prayers for Waukesha. There's a lot of hurting hearts around here and we'll get through it."

