Video appears to show Waukesha parade suspect, Darrell Brooks, getting arrested

WAUKESHA — Doorbell video from Sunday evening shows what appears to be Darrell Brooks being arrested shortly after he is suspected of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade killing five people and injuring 48.

The video shows how Brooks approaches the home of Daniel Rider and says that he is homeless and asks Rider to call an Uber for him. NBC News reported that Rider invited Brooks inside, made him a sandwich, gave him a coat, and allowed him to use a phone.

The video doesn't show the actual arrest, but you can see police show up to the house and order Brooks to put his hands up. The video skips and multiple officers can be seen on the ground focused on what is presumably Brooks.

Prior to his arrest, Waukesha Police confirmed Brooks was involved in a domestic disturbance incident minutes before driving through the Christmas parade, less than a half mile away. Five people are dead and more than 40 are injured.

Of those injured, 18 were kids who were taken to Children's Wisconsin. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there were 10 patients in the intensive care unit. Plus, there are three sets of siblings in the hospital. Officials said 29 victims were brought to Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Five counts of first-degree intentional homicide have been referred to the district attorney's office.

