United for Waukesha Community Fund Committee to host resource fair for parade victims

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The United for Waukesha Community Fund Committee is hosting a resource fair for those impacted by the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

This event will be held on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Casa de Esperanza, 410 Arcadian Avenue, in Waukesha.

Guests are asked to use the parking lot off Caroline Street and enter through the parking lot entrance in the back of the building.

The event will feature a question-and-answer session with members of the United for Waukesha Community Fund Committee, as well as community mental health resources, Waukesha County victim and witness assistance, childcare (guests are asked to request at time of RSVP), Spanish translators, and notary services.

If you would like to attend this event, you can RSVP by Wednesday by emailing info@waukeshafoundation.org or by calling (262) 513-1861.

