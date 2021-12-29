Watch
Temporary memorial for Waukesha parade victims to be removed on Wednesday

The removal ceremony kicks off at 8 a.m. Wednesday with the community invited to pay their respects surrounded by the items left to remember the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Dec 29, 2021
The memorial for the victims of the Waukesha parade attack.

They are: 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, 71-year-old Leanna Owen, 52-year-old Tamara Durand, 42-year-old Jane Kulich, 81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

The closure ceremony doesn't mean the memorial is disappearing forever. Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly recently announced the creation of a Waukesha Christmas Parade permanent memorial commission, which he says is designed to work as a partnership between the city and community leaders to figure out the best location to honor the victims.

The permanent commission is scheduled to be considered by the Waukesha Common Council early next month.

