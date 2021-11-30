State businesses plan fundraisers for United for Waukesha Community Fund

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Several southeast Wisconsin businesses have come up with unique ways to help support the United for Waukesha Community Fund. The money raised by the fund will support people impacted by the Christmas parade tragedy.

Raised Grain Brewing Company has created a special edition of it's Guitar City brew for the cause.

"Guitar City is a beer that we originally brewed as a tribute to our wonderful hometown of Waukesha," said Raised Grain owner Nick Reistad. "We're releasing it with a commemorative label that is a gold heart, so it really honors the victims and the entire community that has pulled together in this."

Four-packs of the beer will be on sale in the Waukesha taproom starting on Thursday. You'll also be able to pick up a pack at Discount Liquor in Waukesha and Milwaukee starting on Sunday. Four-packs will cost $8.99 and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

"Brewing a beer to help bring everyone together is one of the ways we wanted to help our in the aftermath," Reistad said.

But it's not just Waukesha businesses that are stepping up to raise money. 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee has a fundraiser planned for Dec. 22.

"It is $100 to get in, but that includes two free drink tickets, food from 15 of our vendors, food from carnivore, steaks from carnivore. We just wanna raise as much money as we can," said 3rd Street Market Hall owner Omar Shaikh.

The Market Hall won't officially be open by that date, but Shaikh said he knew he had to make time to help out Waukesha families.

"It's a terrible thing and i think the families affected really need our help right now," Shaikh said.

