Qdoba franchise holding fundraiser for victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

A vigil for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 06, 2021
WAUKESHA — Qdoba Mexican Eats will be hosting a fundraiser for victims and their families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

100 percent of profits at two Qdoba locations in Waukesha on Tuesday will be given to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. They are located at 325 E. North St. and 1890 Meadow Ln. The fundraiser lasts from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

The locations are owned by local franchise Roaring Fork Restaurant Group. A statement from them says they have previously donated food and money to help victims of the incident, but "was inspired by the continuous outpouring of community support to give even more."

