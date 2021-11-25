Watch
Last remaining Waukesha parade patients discharged from ProHealth

Associated Press
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 6:19 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 19:21:02-05

WAUKESHA, Wis. — All patients who arrived at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital following the Christmas parade tragedy have been discharged as of Wednesday.

On Sunday, officials say 29 patients arrived at the emergency room.

Twelve patients were treated and released. One left without being seen. Eleven were assessed and transferred to Children's Wisconsin. Officials say four were admitted to Waukesha Memorial and are all in stable condition now. Unfortunately, one patient died.

