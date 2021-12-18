Lantern Stroll brings light and hope back to Downtown Waukesha following parade attack

WAUKESHA — Dozens from the Waukesha community walked through downtown carrying lanterns on Friday night, hoping to bring hope and light back to Main Street after experiencing tragedy when a man drove through barricades at the Christmas parade.

"What we're trying to do is establish a place where people can come down, some who were traumatized from the parade incident, to come down and enjoy the downtown. So kind of the light and hope and healing, showing that it's going to overtake the darkness of this year that happened during the Christmas parade," said Martha Merrell's Book and Toys co-owner, Norman Bruce.

The Lantern Stroll of Light and Hope was organized by the Waukesha Downtown Business Association.

The night was filled with Christmas carols, community, carriage rides and hot chocolate.

"Everyone has been affected directly or indirectly. I think we've all found out that we've known somebody or knew a victim, and it's just important to be here and spread the love," said Rebecca Faust, who came out to the stroll with family.

The community continues to heal from the tragic incident, but organizers hope the event ends up being a part of the healing process and helps create new memories in the space.

