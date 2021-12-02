John's Drive-In donating all sales on Thursday to Waukesha parade fundraiser

WAUKESHA — John's Drive-In in Waukesha is donating 100 percent of their sales on Thursday to help families impacted by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

The restaurant announced last week that all proceeds Thursday will go to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. They are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also donate directly to the United for Waukesha Community Fund by clicking here.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County partnered to form the fundraiser.

Darrell Brooks is accused of driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, killing six people and injuring 62 others.

