Jerseys for Jackson: Wisconsinites come together to honor youngest victim of Waukesha parade tragedy

MILWAUKEE — It doesn't matter if you're a Brewers fan, a Cardinals fan or even a Cubs fan. By wearing a jersey on Friday you're showing support for the youngest victim of the Waukesha parade tragedy, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

Sparks was a young baseball player with the Waukesha Blazers. In a Facebook post, he's described by the Club President Jeff Rogers as "tender-hearted with a contagious smile. He was the little guy on the team that everyone supported. You couldn't help but love him."

Jerseys for Jackson started with a post on social media. Now Jerseys for Jackson has taken over southeast Wisconsin. From TMJ4 viewers, to Waukesha city staff, the Bucks organization and of course the Brewers, all have shared pictures in jerseys. [Click here to see our photo gallery of Wisconsinites wearing their jerseys today].

Wisconsin Lutheran High School also encouraged students and staff to wear jerseys to school on Friday.

"We all wanted to show our support and love and wear our jerseys for him today," said senior Wisconsin Lutheran student Grace Schneider.

Even though the school is in Milwaukee, they felt it was important to show support for their neighbors.

"For a tragedy to be used to bring people together and to remind people of what really matters in life, friends, family and community, and then for us to take advantage of that opportunity to show love for people who are hurting. It's a really special time," said Wisconsin Lutheran Campus Pastor Phil Huebner.

Several local businesses are also raising money for the Waukesha Blazers Memorial Fund on Jerseys for Jackson Day.

AJ Bombers in Milwaukee is donating 10% of all sales on Friday to the fund. Reunion Restaurant in West Allis is donating 20% of every check when you wear your jersey. Natty Oaks in West Allis is donating $5 for every customer that comes in wearing a jersey.

You can donate directly to the Waukesha Blazers Memorial Fund here.

