Hearing regarding $1K bail for Waukesha parade suspect on Monday

MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks, the SUV driver charged with driving down dozens of people during the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six, has a hearing in Milwaukee County Court on Monday.

The hearing is regarding a charge unrelated to the parade attack - to update his bail on the status of his legal council in that Milwaukee case in which he was out on a $1,000 bail.

In that case he is charged with hitting the mother of his child with a vehicle. Brooks was out on bail when he allegedly then drove his vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

