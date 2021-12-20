Watch
Hearing regarding $1K bail for Waukesha parade suspect on Monday

Mark Hoffman/AP
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Posted at 7:48 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 10:51:46-05

MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks, the SUV driver charged with driving down dozens of people during the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six, has a hearing in Milwaukee County Court on Monday.

The hearing is regarding a charge unrelated to the parade attack - to update his bail on the status of his legal council in that Milwaukee case in which he was out on a $1,000 bail.

In that case he is charged with hitting the mother of his child with a vehicle. Brooks was out on bail when he allegedly then drove his vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

