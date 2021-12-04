Fundraiser for victims, families of Waukesha Parade tragedy to open application process

WAUKESHA — The primary fundraiser in the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy is getting ready to open the application process so that victims and families can receive money.

The United for Waukesha Community Fund was formed by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County to help people dealing with injury and loss as a result of the incident. Six people were killed and 62 others were injured after a man drove an SUV down the street during Waukesha's annual Christmas parade.

On Friday, the organizations announced they are preparing to distribute money to applicants. Additional details and resources will be released on Dec. 10. Click here to view their website.

There are a variety of applications: for families who lost a loved one, for those who suffered physical injury, for those who were physically present at the parade, and for someone who was a first responder or a medical professional who treated victims. Area nonprofits serving the affected community can also apply.

The payments will be portioned according to the severity of injuries, the groups said. The priority will be given to families who lost a loved one and people who received in-patient care.

As of Friday, more than 12,000 people and groups have donated more than $3 million to the fund. Donations came from all 50 states in the U.S. and 16 countries.

“We are so grateful to everyone who donated to the fund,” said Shelli Marquardt, President of the Waukesha County Community Foundation, in a statement. “We now begin the next phase of the process to begin offering financial support to those involved in this tragic event.”

“We will continue to be transparent with the process for distributing funds,” said Amy Lindner, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “Our goal is to get funds into the hands of the right people as quickly as we can while protecting them and our donors from fraud or other harm.”

Read the full release below:

