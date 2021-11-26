Families in Waukesha pause at 4:39 p.m. to pray for those affected by Christmas parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — At 4:39 time stopped for families here in Waukesha as they came to pray, support, and remember the lives that were lost and those who are still recovering from the nightmare that unfolded just a couple of days ago.

"This community has a beautiful heart, and we’re just broken right now," said Waukesha resident, Sue Drasch.

As Drash sat down with her grandkids and family to celebrate Thanksgiving, she says she couldn’t help but think of the families that lost loved ones on Sunday, and those that now have an empty seat at the table today.

"I was thinking of this little boy now, what kind of Thanksgiving is that family having," said Drasch.

Which is why Sue, and many others this holiday, found themselves at Veterans Park Thursday. They were paying their respects and remembering all those that were affected by the Christmas parade tragedy.

"I just think of the families and the poor kids and what they’re going through," said another resident, Tammy Kainz.

"We were with family and stuff earlier and then we just were thinking about those that now don’t have their family member with them today," said Connie Robinson.

And at 4:39 p.m., a time that resembles when the moment when the tragedy took place, people stood for a moment of silence and prayed. Prayed for the victims. Prayed for their families, and prayed for Waukesha.

"My brother, he knew one of the little boys that was in there, Jackson, and he passed away," said Hailey Kainz.

"I just feel horrible for those that lost their lives that day and just even those that were injured," said Robinson.

And by coming together, residents hope that one day the community will be able to heal its broken heart.

"I pray for our community that God will bring us back together where we have to be in peace," said Drasch.

