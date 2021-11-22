Communities canceling or modifying holiday parades in light of Waukesha tragedy

Various cities are now making modifications or canceling their holiday parades after the tragedy that killed at least five people in Waukesha.

On Monday afternoon, the Menomonee Falls Police Department said that it was canceling the parade that was suppose to happen on Nov. 28.

The Menomonee Falls Christmas Parade has been CANCELED for Sunday, November 28 in light of the recent events in the City of Waukesha. — Menomonee Falls Police Department (@ProtectTheFalls) November 22, 2021

The City of Appleton has decided to keep its holiday parade. However, a silent procession has been added to the very beginning as a sign of respect to the Waukesha community.

"The Parade Committee will feature a silent procession, which will occur immediately before the start of Appleton’s Christmas Parade, dedicated to the Waukesha community. The Committee asks that parade attendees join in a moment of silence for the victims and families as the procession passes by," A statement on the city's Facebook page said.

The West Bend Police said that they discussed the future of its parade as well. The parade will continue as planned, but there will be added security measures to keep everyone safe. The main added security measure is more blocked of streets.

"Participants and spectators attending the parade may not be able to park in spots they did in the past as additional road closures will be in place."

The Grafton Police Department said city leaders and parade organizers met on Monday to discuss if the parade should continue and what extra measures could be taken to ensure safety and security if the parade were to go as planned.

A decision is yet to be made. Police said they will meet again Tuesday at 3 p.m. to make a final decision as to "go, or no go."

"We appreciate your patience as we navigate this unfortunate situation," the Grafton Police Department said in a statement. "Rest assured, should the parade continue as planned, we are confident that our added measures will result in a safe and enjoyable event for all."

This story will be updated as more cancellations or modifications are made known.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip