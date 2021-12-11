3 weeks later: Waukesha community continues to give in big and small ways after parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — After experiencing their own unimaginable tragedy in 2012, the Sikh Temple of Oak Creek and the Wisconsin Sikh community came together to raise and donate $14,000 to the Waukesha County Community Fund to assist victims of the Christmas parade tragedy.

"We know what happened in Oak Creek back in 2012 and what happened in Waukesha is no different than what happened to us," said Vice Chairman of the Sikh Temple Balhair Dulai.

The check was presented to the community fund on Friday.

"No matter who you are or where you are or where you're from, we all feel the pain. The pain is no different. It doesn't have to be Sikh, it doesn't have to be Christian, it doesn't have to be any other religion, the pain is the same. We are here to be with the community at this time," Dulai said.

The community fund has raised more than $4 million dollars so far and has already started initial payments to the families of victims with more to come.

But the $14,000 check wasn't the only special delivery to the Waukesha community on Friday.

The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation wanted to show its support for Waukesha first responders who were in the midst of the tragedy.

"We know that this community has just been so hard hit, we just really wanted to share a small token of our appreciation for what they do on a daily basis," said Executive Director of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation Anna Zeck.

That small token was 300 holiday flavored cream puffs delivered to the Waukesha Police Dept., Waukesha Fire Dept. and the Waukesha County Sheriff Dept.

"The cream puffs are just a nice little reminder of hey it's the holiday season, it's a great thing that's going on and we're very appreciative of it and I can't say enough about how nice it is to know that people care for you," said Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Hoffman.

Hoffman was one of many first responders called to the Christmas parade scene that night.

"It tears at your heart some of the things we saw," Hoffman said. "You know we're still working through it, we're still getting by everyday."

He said the way the community has stepped up and reacted in the face of tragedy is what helps him and his fellow first responders to keep moving forward.

"What happened after is really what defined us as a community, it's neighbors helping neighbors," Hoffman said.

