3 children injured in Waukesha parade still in hospital, 2 released

MILWAUKEE — Three children injured during the Waukesha Christmas Parade are still in the hospital where they are recovering from their injuries.

Children's Wisconsin, where the children are being treated, said on Tuesday that the three children are listed in "fair condition." Two other children injured at the parade were discharged last Thursday and are continuing their recovery from home.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of driving his SUV into the annual Christmas Parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. Six people were injured and dozens were injured.

In their statement Tuesday, Children's Wisconsin said:

"Our teams continue to reflect on this tragic event while supporting the physical and emotional recovery of those impacted. Later this week, Children’s Wisconsin staff will be offered blue light bracelets as a symbol of healing and hope. They align with the City of Waukesha’s current “unite with a blue light” effort, which asks everyone to light a blue light outside their home and to keep it on through the holidays. Children’s Wisconsin Hospital-Milwaukee is also lit blue this month."

