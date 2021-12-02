2 more children discharged from Children's Wisconsin after Waukesha parade, 5 remain hospitalized

MILWAUKEE — Children's Wisconsin announced Wednesday that two more children have returned home after being hospitalized following the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Officials say five children remain hospitalized. Four are in fair condition and one child remains in serious condition. There are no longer any children in critical condition.

"It is important for the community to understand that while the medical conditions of the children involved have improved, many face a journey of long recovery as a result of serious injuries," Children's Wisconsin said in a statement. "While these children are able to go home or be transferred out of intensive care, they will continue to need the love, support and dedication of the community."

