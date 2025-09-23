Washington County community receives FEMA funding for flood relief

WEST BEND, Wis. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened a disaster relief center to help Washington County community members dealing with flooding damage.

Robert and Cydney Bettin's basement is still caved in, covered with dirt and unlivable nearly two months after flooding destroyed their lower level.

"Just to make the house livable again, about $150 to $200,000," Robert said as he tried to estimate how much total repair could cost. He and his family are still waiting on insurance claims and reconstruction estimates.

For now, a West Bend church is putting the family up in a home, and with this help, a community fundraiser and FEMA, they appreciate all the help.

"She [a FEMA representative] says this is obviously one of the worst houses they've seen," Robert said.

He also said they've already received $30,000 from FEMA.

Washington County opened a recovery center at the Aging Disability and Resource building in West Bend at 333 E Washington St in partnership with FEMA agents like Nicole Wilson.

"We are always focused on the survivors," Wilson said. "The best way forward is to apply for assistance. That is going to be the best option. We don't know if we can help until you apply for assistance."

People can apply online or in-person, like Daniel and Rita Fellenz did.

"It's still going to be a little bit before it's done," said Daniel said. "We've got a very good community."

Their basement filled with fecal matter and destroyed most of the lower living space. They've since spent thousands of dollars to make sure it's cleaned out, but they're still working on the exterior.

The community put together a fundraiser at Gary's Place on Wednesday, where hundreds of people turned out for food, a raffle and a concert. People can still donate to the fundraiser via GoFundMe.

