Sunburst Ski Area explains why backup generator isn't feasible after 14 skiers rescued from stuck chairlift

KEWASKUM, Wis. — On Saturday, chairlift 1 got stuck at Sunburst Ski and Snowboard in Kewaskum, trapping 14 people after a power outage caused by down trees.

On social media, several people asked why Sunburst Ski and Board Area doesn't have a backup generator in case of an emergency. TMJ4 News brought this question to the Hill's management.

General Manager Jason Wood said, despite the chatter online, a backup generator isn't something his team wants to spend $50,000 to $100,000 on.

Marcus Aarsvold Jason Wood is the general manager at Sunburst Ski & Snowboard in Kewaskum

"Could you run a backup generator? Yes, but it's not really a feasible option," he said. "Because there are so many other systems involved that it's not just simply plug in a backup generator. You would have to have very specific generators for each one."

He said that after the power outage, their team had to use an auxiliary motor as backup, which then failed because the padded plates on the machine wore out.

"These are tested single month; unfortunately, it was a partial failure," Wood said. "You can't even know ahead of time that that part is going to fail."

The ski patrol team jumped into action on Saturday. It was Brayden Stenz's first time working with the patrol team. They used a rope machine to pull people down one by one.

Then the Kewaskum Fire Department came to help speed the process up, and the Washington County Sheriff's Dept. also responded.

Marcus Aarsvold Brayden Stenz works on the ski patrol team at Sunburst Ski & Snowboard in Kewaskum

"Everybody was staying pretty calm. I didn't see anyone who was scared of getting down from it. It worked out pretty well," Stenz said. "I would say it got done pretty quickly. The Fire Department definitely made it a lot quicker because we didn't have enough people, but it worked out pretty good, everybody was able to get down safely."

He and Wood said it took about an hour to get the 14 people down.

The temperature was 25 degrees, so skiers and snowboarders weren't too cold.

Wood said they've replaced the worn-out plates and plan to reopen this weekend after testing it all week.

