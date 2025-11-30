Power outage prompts chairlift evacuation at Sunburst Ski Hill

Opening day at Sunburst Ski Hill was cut short Saturday after a village power outage forced a chairlift evacuation.

The Kewaskum Fire Department responded to help skiers off the lift. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, which assisted at the scene, told TMJ4 that skiers were not at risk but that the evacuation was lengthy.

Sunburst Ski Hill said on social media that if power is restored, the resort will open at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

