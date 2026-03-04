Slinger residents shocked by proposed 75% water bill increase amid rising property taxes

SLINGER, Wis. — Slinger homeowners are bracing for a 75% increase in their water bills, with community members warning the hike could price residents out of the village.

The Public Service Commission is set to vote on the price increase, which would cover costs for water, fire protection services, and infrastructure in the village. A PSC hearing on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Village President Scott Stortz said the increase could show up on residents' bills as soon as May.

Steven Bukowiec brought the issue to light after learning about it on social media and said many of his neighbors don't yet know what's coming.

"It's going to affect a lot of people," he said. "A lot of people, when it comes on their bill, they're going to be shocked."

Bukowiec, who has a family of four, said there is little his household can do to significantly reduce their water usage, though he plans to water his lawn less. He is frustrated by the timing of the increase.

"This is a really bad time with everything going on and your property tax rate increase," he said. "I'm obviously not happy with a huge increase."

His neighbor, Tim Tobin, a retired resident on a fixed income, broke down exactly what the increase would mean for his household.

"Three thousand gallons of water will increase from $27 to $48—now that's a big increase!" he said. "I can understand where the prices are going up, and all of that, but this is crazy. It's just too much! Too much too quick!"

Tobin considers himself fortunate that only he and his wife use water in their home, but still finds the proposed hike excessive. He is urging the PSC to scale back the proposed increase at Wednesday's hearing.

"I hope they lower it!" he said. "Not such a high increase. Bring it down to where it's something reasonable."

Village President Scott Stortz posted about the bill increase multiple times on Facebook.

He shared the following statement, in part:

The water utility sincerely regrets the need to implement such a large scale increase at once, and it is their intention to avoid this situation in the future. Scott Stortz, Village of Slinger President

Washington County reporter Marcus Aarsvold covered a similar story in Jackson in January.

