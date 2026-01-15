Village of Jackson residents face 16% water bill increase

VILLAGE OF JACKSON, Wis. — One Washington County community is now dealing with a 16% increase to their water bills.

On Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved the Village of Jackson's application for a 16% increase, something the board said was necessary to keep up with inflation and the cost of running water for the community.

Residents waiting to see their first water bill of the new year might be in for a rude awakening—if they're unaware.

"We're very careful about the water; we don't leave it on in the summer all of the time," Sandy Willis said. "We don't water a lot."

She said she's noticed the cost of living has gone up greatly, but unlike the grocery store, a water bill is something people just have to live with.

"It all goes up, no matter what you use and what you have," she said. "I think it does for everybody, but it's just how much water you use. How many people are in your household?"

Willis lives with her sister and brother-in-law after they all retired to split costs.

"We're very mindful," she said. "We can get certain things that are store brand, we can live with that. The water? You're stuck. Utilities, you're pretty well stuck!"

She said they'll manage the increase but that she understands others might feel more impact.

The village administrator did not immediately get back to TMJ4 News following our request for comment.

