Self-funded Slinger snowboarder Lexi Bullis does not qualify for 2026 Olympics

SLINGER, Wis. — Disappointed but also proud — that's how self-funded Slinger snowboarder Lexi Bullis is feeling right now after not qualifying for the Winter Olympics.

At World Cup races in Europe, Lexi Bullis ran into trouble. Her snowboard broke, she had some off days, and ended up not making it to the 2026 Olympics.

Lexi dreamed of making it to the Olympics this year in alpine snowboarding, a sport the United States does not provide funding for.

Lexi Bullis Lexi Bullis is a self funded snowboarder from Slinger eyeing the 2026 Winter Olympics

"Any little support that has happened along the way has been instrumental in me being able to chase my goals, dreams, and for that I am truly thankful," the Slinger native said. "The sport is definitely a grind, but it's a lot of fun along the way for sure."

Bullis has been snowboarding at Little Switzerland in Slinger and Sunburst Ski Hill in Kewaskum her entire life.

She's disappointed but not down and out about losing. She said the journey was the best part, and it's something she couldn't have completed without the Washington County winter sports community.

"This dream, adventure, and journey would not have been possible without any of the community support that I got along the way from home," she said. "To now having it be the program that it is — and actually show the U.S. what small town Wisconsin has is actually pretty cool to see."

Marcus Aarsvold Lexi Bullis is a self funded snowboarder from Slinger eyeing the 2026 Winter Olympics

Alpine boarding is not funded the same way as other winter Olympic sports, so she and other current Slinger High School snowboarders raised money on their own.

"She's been like a big sister and role model in that way," Kennady Wiedeyer said. "When I found out that she didn't make it, it kind of hurt a little bit, but it takes a lot of time and practice to get to that point."

@carriekizuka_action Kennady Wiedeyer is a Slinger High School snowboarder and USSRT athlete

Wiedmeyer is racing in Colorado right now with the United States Snowboard Racing Team, following in Bullis's tracks.

Other boarders said Bullis' journey is an accomplishment in itself.

"That's very inspiring, that gives me the motivation that I could do that," Danielle Moederndorfer said. "Just going out of my comfort zone and trying new things—even if I fall."

Moederndorfer snowboards at Sunburst.

Marcus Aarsvold Danielle Moederndorfer is a snowboarder at Sunburst Ski Hill from West Bend

"It's truly inspiring to see this next generation of athletes come up and come through," Bullis said. “Because there has been a lot of talent that has been lost over the years by simply families and athletes not being able to fund it.”

As for what's next, Bullis is taking a break from competing but plans to help fundraise, coach and support younger athletes.

Previously, TMJ4 News spoke to Bullis in early January as well as her and Wiedmeyer's teammate, Olivia Strupp.

