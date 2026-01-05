Slinger snowboarder eyes Olympic qualification through self-funded racing career

SLINGER, Wis. — Aspiring Olympic snowboarder Lexi Bullis got her start at Little Switzerland in Slinger and is now one month away from potentially living her Olympic dream.

Before the Winter Olympics in February, Lexi's next World Cup competition is in Switzerland.

Bullis has four more races to qualify for the Olympics in February, funding her $40,000 annual racing career through her family business selling homemade Wisconsin soaps, candles and other home decor.

"It's very exciting to see all of the things that I've accomplished and all of the things I've been able to build," Bullis said. "Between being a part of the Slinger Snowboard Team growing, the program we've built there and my business to then be able to fund me as far as I've come now."

Bullis grew up in Slinger, learned to snowboard at Little Switzerland and Sunburst Ski Area and now she's one month away from potentially living her Olympic dream.

Snowboard racing isn't a sponsored sport like the half pipe, slope style and big air, and boardercross styled events. So, in order to want to race, you have to pay for it yourself — $40,000 a year, something Bullis does by working with her family to sell homemade Wisconsin soaps, candles and other home decor.

"It's very fulfilling to see that this is what it's come to, but it's also super nerve-racking because this is what it's come to," she said. "I have four more races to see if we can put it all together."

She's paved — or shredded — the path for others.

"I just always wanted to be like her!" Slinger High School senior Olivia Strupp said. "My dream when I started was to go to the Olympics, race like her and do exactly what she had been doing."

She is on Slinger's snowboarding team and made the national team like Bullis.

"I'm just very grateful," Strupp said. "If I didn't have her, I would have no exposure and I definitely wouldn't be where I'm at now."

She said she can't wait to watch Bullis take on the next batch of World Cups, all part of the path to qualify for the Olympics in February.

Bullis said she's ready for the final push to make her town proud.

"It feels really good," she said. "I feel very accomplished. I'm very proud to say that I've been able to mostly do it on my own."

People can support Bullis' sport by purchasing products from her store Alpine Soap Company, handmade in Wisconsin and in Missouri.

