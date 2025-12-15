Newburg supper club endures fire in frigid temperatures, owner devastated but hopeful to re-open

NEWBURG — Tabitha Brown, the owner of Old Fashioned Supper Club in Newburg outside of West Bend, had to evacuate customers Saturday night when a fire started inside the building.

According to Brown, nobody was hurt and the fire department told her the flames were caused by outdated and overused electrical wires in the attic.

The restaurant and bar was previously called "No No's."

"This is devastating to be closed right before the holidays too. I've poured everything into this building," Brown said. "It feels like it hasn't even really hit me yet."

She purchased the supper club in November of 2024.

Brown said the Newburg community is supportive, but that she's also seen hurtful comments on social media.

"Devastated, heartbroken and upset that people have all of these opinions and weigh-ins not knowing how this impacts me, my kids and our family. You know?" she said. "It was very unexpected."

Mike Horn came to help comfort Brown when she stepped back into the building for the first time on Sunday.

"Absolutely devastating. It makes me want to cry," he said. "I was scared it was going to burn to the ground."

Horn and Brown said they are thankful the staff smelled the smoke, called 911 and got all the customers out.

"I just came to make sure everything was okay," Horn said. "If there was anything I could do to help or assist."

While they wait for fire inspection, Brown said the best thing people can do is keep the supper club in their thoughts, prayers and make plans to dine in in the future.

"I don't know," she said. " Just have some grace and come out and support us if I'm able to reopen."

TMJ4 News called the Newburg Fire Department but they have not responded yet.

