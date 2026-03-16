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Heavy snow leads to dangerous driving conditions in Washington County

Tough driving conditions in Washington County
Tough driving conditions in Washington County
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WASHINGTON COUNTY — Heavy snow led to dangerous driving conditions in Washington County on Monday morning.

A semi-truck slid off the road, and traffic cameras captured video of the truck being towed away.

WATCH: Heavy snow leads to dangerous driving conditions in Washington County

Tough driving conditions in Washington County

Our crews in Washington County report at least two slide-offs on Highway 45 and Highway 41, and they report that conditions are worse in the northern part of the county.

Officials in Washington County continue to urge people to stay off the roads if they can.

For more on road conditions across Southeast Wisconsin, click here. For the latest Storm Team 4Cast click here.

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Meet your Washington County reporter: Marcus Aarsvold