Wind and snow impact road conditions across Southeast Wisconsin

High winds and snow are impacting road conditions across Southeast Wisconsin.

WATCH: Wind and Snow impact road conditions in Milwaukee

Wind and snow impact road conditions in Milwaukee

On the east side of Milwaukee, a blanket of snow covered the ground and cars on Monday morning. Milwaukee officials say Department of Public Works crews worked through the night Sunday into Monday morning to clear snow across the city. They say snow removal operations will continue throughout the day.

Milwaukee officials continue to urge residents to stay home if possible, as road conditions remain hazardous. They say if you do have to drive, allow extra time for travel and give plow trucks plenty of space to work.

Officials in Milwaukee say some crews that work to collect garbage have been reassigned to help with clearing the roads. They're asking residents to leave their carts at the collection point, and they say they will be collected as soon as conditions allow.

WATCH: Road conditions in Washington County

Storm Chaser update on road conditions in Washington County

In Dodge County, the officials with the sheriff's office say they've gotten a high number of calls for service of vehicles that have run off the road and snow drifting onto the roadways on Monday morning.

They say the Dodge County Highway Department is out plowing, but they're urging residents to stay home if they can.

The St. Francis Police Department posted this video of the conditions on Monday morning:

Wind and snow in St. Francis

Officials with the St. Francis Police Department say they are aware of power outages throughout the city, and crews are working to restore power.

They say road conditions are not optimal, and you should give crews time to clear the roads before leaving your home if you can.

You can see our full Storm Team 4Cast here.

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