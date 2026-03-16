Widespread snowfall and gusty winds continue across southeastern Wisconsin early Monday. Blizzard conditions will continue until at least midday. Wind gusts have topped out between 40-50 mph (especially near Lake Michigan). Despite lower snowfall totals in far SE Wisconsin, gusty winds will create whiteout conditions at times.

WATCH: Blizzard warning in effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin

Blizzard warning in effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin

The latest computer modeling has suggested the overnight lull in precip would quickly fill-in and that looks to be the case. Moderate to heavy snowfall will set in this morning and taper off by the afternoon. High winds have made it difficult to ascertain exact snowfall measurements, but at least 2-3" of snow has fallen around Milwaukee. Despite lower snowfall totals, the gusty winds will produce widespread areas of blowing snow. Travel is not advised this morning.

As always, send your weather photos and questions to us here at Storm Team 4! Our email is weatherteam@tmj4.com

As the snow tapers off this afternoon, blowing snow will continue to be an issue. A Blizzard Warning continues until 4P. Overnight lows fall into the single-digits thanks to gradual clearing. Wind chills may dip several degrees below-zero.

Sunshine is back tomorrow with highs in the lower 20s. A clipper system is expected to roll through late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A period of rain/snow is expected. Under 1" of snowfall is expected West of Milwaukee. There is some potential for freezing drizzle which could lead to slick/slippery spots in the morning.

Temperatures will jump above-freezing late in the week. Highs climb well through the 40s and might even make a run toward 50 by the weekend!



MONDAY: Snow & Wind; Then Widespread Blowing Snow; 4-6" Total Milwaukee, 6-12" Far Northwest

High: 25

Winds: NW 30-40 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Blowing Snow; Gradual Clearing; Cold

Low: 7

Wind Chill: -10 to 0

Winds: NW 15-20 G 35 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 22

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain/Snow/Mix

High: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 47

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