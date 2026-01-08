Hartford woman faces up to 12.5 years in prison for hitting 4-year-old while driving under influence

WEST BEND, Wis. — A 28-year-old Hartford woman is charged with a felony and three misdemeanors for running over a 4-year-old in a parking lot Monday in West Bend.

The main felony charge is injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. She's also charged with possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Monica Larson of Hartford faces up to 12 and a half years in prison, a $25,000 fine and could lose her license for two years if found guilty of driving while high and striking a child with her car.

According to the criminal complaint, Larson said she didn't see a 4-year-old cross the West Bend Health Clinic parking lot in front of her, and then she struck the victim.

TMJ4 News spoke with Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy Thomas Boisvert about whether driving while under the influence is a problem.

"It is very common, especially with having two highways run through our county. It does add an additional element to the investigation," he said. "Anytime you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, whether it's alcohol, drugs, or prescription medication, and you're under the influence, it's literally a homicide in progress. You're driving down the road with a 4,500-pound missile."

He said people don't understand how dangerous it can be to drive while impaired by drugs.

Larson declined to speak with TMJ4 News and is due back in court on Jan. 29.

According to court documents, the 4-year-old who was hit was hospitalized, suffered a damaged liver, bruised lungs but did not break any bones and is expected to be alright.

