4-year-old hospitalized after being struck by car in Froedtert West Bend Health Center parking lot

WEST BEND, Wis. — A 4-year-old child was taken to the hospital Monday after being struck by a driver in the Froedtert West Bend Clinic parking lot, according to the West Bend Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of the incident around 11:10 a.m., at 1700 W. Paradise Drive.

The child was taken to the hospital, where the condition is unknown. Police said the driver, a 28-year-old Hartford woman, remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

