Meet the women behind West Bend's most magical Christmas event

WEST BEND — It may be October, but inside a beautiful vintage barn in West Bend, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Sheila Kruepke is putting the finishing touches on her biggest event of the year: Urban Farm Girl’s Magical Christmas in the Barn.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Kruepke. “I have a good team of ladies that help me, and we just have a lot of fun.”

Oct. 10-12, Christmas enthusiasts can step into what feels like the middle of a Hallmark movie, complete with twinkling lights, sparkling ornaments, and holiday décor in every direction.

“We try to set up different sections,” Kruepke said.

Every corner of the barn shines with festive details, with hundreds of thousands of Christmas items for sale, from vintage-inspired decorations to greenery, all arranged in beautifully designed displays that take months to create. Designer Kristen Hardy said the transformation began back in March.

Hardy first came to the event as a customer but quickly fell in love with the magic of it all. Now, as part of the team, she says the most rewarding part is watching reactions from people when they walk through the barn doors.

“It’s so fun to watch their expressions,” Hardy said. “You hear them once they get in the door, and they’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it!’ It has that whole Hallmark look. Then pretty soon we’re running around because people are taking stuff off the shelves and we’re trying to put more on. There’s just so much energy,” Hardy said.

The event started nine years ago when it was closer to the holidays.

“We used to have it the first weekend of November, but one year we had snow and cold, so we bumped it up a month.

And even in October, Christmas lovers still showed up.

“We’re open from 9 to 2, but historically, there have been people here at seven waiting in line,” said Kruepke.

But as people wait to get inside, there are plenty of things to do outside the barn, from food trucks and live music to photo opportunities and trivia. Kruepke said she wants to make this feel like a whole experience.

As the team prepares for another magical weekend, Kruepke said she’s filled with gratitude for the community’s continued support and hopes people leave with the magic of Christmas in their hearts.

“We work so hard at this. When we see people happy, that makes us happy,” said Kruepke.

Urban Farm Girl’s Magical Christmas in the Barn runs this weekend, Oct. 10-12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 7930 Meadow Road, West Bend, Wis. 53090

