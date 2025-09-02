WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. — A do-not-drink order for tap water remains in effect for Williams Bay after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources detected unsafe levels of nitrites in the water system.

The contamination is affecting about 3,000 residents, who continue to rely on daily bottled water distribution as village officials work to address the problem. Village officials said chlorination of water service lines is currently underway to address the contamination.

"I mean, in one way, it's pretty unsettling, not knowing what's going on with the water coming from our house, but the community's backed it up big time with bottled water for everybody, and we've been OK so far," said Kevin, a resident who has been picking up water daily.

The DNR issued the do-not-drink order after lab results showed nitrite levels in the village's water distribution system exceeded the maximum level allowed. The order remains in effect until further notice.

Watch: Williams Bay water crisis continues as residents rely on bottled water distribution

'Do not drink' order remains in effect in Williams Bay

Community response mobilizes resources

The water crisis has prompted an all-hands-on-deck community response, with the police chief among those handing out cases of bottled water to residents. Some water has been donated by local gas stations, while additional supplies were purchased using money allocated through an emergency fund.

Residents can pick up free bottled water from 4 to 7 p.m. daily at the Williams Bay School District until the do not drink order is lifted.

Village board meeting expected to address crisis

The ongoing water crisis is expected to be a major topic at the village Board of Trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials anticipate a large turnout as residents seek answers and voice concerns about the contamination that has persisted for over a week.

The village continues flushing the water system while working to resolve the nitrite contamination issue.

