Williams Bay water crisis: ‘Do not drink’ order remains, water distribution continues

VILLAGE OF WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay residents will receive another day of bottled water distribution Tuesday as the village continues to grapple with high levels of nitrite in its tap water.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) issued the "do not drink" order, which remains in effect until further notice, after lab results showed nitrite levels in the village's water distribution system that “exceeded the maximum level allowed,” with some samples surpassing the safe drinking water standard of 1 milligram per liter.

Village officials said chlorination of water service lines is currently underway to address the contamination. Residents are being encouraged to flush all water lines in their homes to help circulate the chlorine treatment and remove nitrites from the system.

Bottled water will be distributed from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Bay School District. Residents should enter from Theater Road and head toward the weight room entrance.

The village board is expected to hold a public meeting on Tuesday at Williams Bay School to provide updates on the water crisis and answer residents' questions about the ongoing situation.

