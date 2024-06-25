Williams Bay neighbors continue tornado clean up, prepare for next storm

WILLIAMS BAY — WILLIAMS BAY - Excavators and clean-up crews spent Sunday and Monday moving debris and patching up damaged homes following Saturday’s severe weather.

Josh Frantz and his son, Ben, watched the tornado rip through, blowing out windows, destroying roofs, and sending debris all over their neighborhood.

“We were in our driveway in our car,” said Ben. “Right when we pulled in, the storm and the two EF-1s crashed right into our car; there were things blowing everywhere.”

TMJ4 News Ben (son) & Josh (father) Frantz spoke about their experience during the tornado and what they are concerned for tonight.

Luckily, Ben, his sister, and their father were able to escape into the house and down to the basement once the tornado passed through.

Their home saw minimal damage compared to their neighbors across the street.

Just a street over, Thomas Schueler’s home saw minimal damage, but both of his neighbors have to live elsewhere for the time being due to the extensive damage.

While Schueler was not too concerned about the incoming storms on Tuesday, he was worried about whether that would add to the damage to his roof.

“I hope that doesn't get worse, and I hope that on the other side, I have some stuff that needs to be worked on. I hope the weather doesn't get up in there because then it'll get up inside my house because that connects to the attic,” said Schueler.

TMJ4 News Thomas Schueler lives between two severely damaged homes. He’s lucky his home only saw minor damage. He hopes his roof doesn’t get worse with the incoming storms.

Neighbors tell TMJ4 they are most worried about the loose debris and high winds expected early Tuesday morning.

“I mean, that's one thing to worry about is that getting scattered back around and flying into our houses more,” said Josh.

While he’s worried about his home, Josh is also worried about his neighbors, who saw the brunt of the damage from Saturday’s storms.

“I feel bad for other people that have tarps on their roof right now; I mean, that's scary, so I'm worried about their houses,” said Josh.

Both Josh and Thomas say they will plan to hunker down Monday night and hope the incoming storms brush over quickly.

Should the storms grow into something dangerous, Ben will plan to do what he and his family did Saturday night in order to stay safe.

“Every time we hear a {tornado} siren alarm, we just run to a place that doesn't have windows or is downstairs,” said Ben.

