Watch Now
NewsWalworth County

Actions

'A loud boom': Tornado in Walworth County leaves lots to clean up

Tahleel Mohieldin reports
partially collapsed garage
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 24, 2024

People in and around Williams Bay were among those hit the hardest after several tornados touched down in Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday night.

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin traveled to the area and spoke with people about the damage and their plans for clean-up.

partially collapsed garage
Tornado leaves garage in Williams Bay partially collapsed

Kalleb Calverd was among the many whose home was damaged by the storm. Sunday his home was still without power.

“When it first happened it was such a load boom that I legitimately thought someone might have crashed their car into our house,” Calverd said.

Storm damage in Williams Bay
Storm damage in Williams Bay

The loud boom was large sections of his garage’s roof and door caving in caused by an area tornado with 100 mph winds.

Fallen trees, aggressive rain, and strong winds damaged numerous properties all across the village. The severe weather also led to blocked roads and downed power lines.

Downed tree near Williams Bay
Downed tree near Williams Bay

Calverd said while he’s not thrilled about the work ahead, he’s thankful for the quick emergency response and grateful to be alive.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pride Month 2024 480x360.png

Celebrate Pride Month with TMJ4 News