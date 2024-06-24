'A loud boom': Tornado in Walworth County leaves lots to clean up

People in and around Williams Bay were among those hit the hardest after several tornados touched down in Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday night.

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin traveled to the area and spoke with people about the damage and their plans for clean-up.

TMJ4 News Tornado leaves garage in Williams Bay partially collapsed

Kalleb Calverd was among the many whose home was damaged by the storm. Sunday his home was still without power.

“When it first happened it was such a load boom that I legitimately thought someone might have crashed their car into our house,” Calverd said.

TMJ4, Tahleel Mohieldin Storm damage in Williams Bay

The loud boom was large sections of his garage’s roof and door caving in caused by an area tornado with 100 mph winds.

Fallen trees, aggressive rain, and strong winds damaged numerous properties all across the village. The severe weather also led to blocked roads and downed power lines.

TMJ4 Downed tree near Williams Bay

Calverd said while he’s not thrilled about the work ahead, he’s thankful for the quick emergency response and grateful to be alive.



