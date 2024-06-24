Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice day, overnight storms possible

It's a nice start to the work week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s! A northerly breeze turns more southeasterly later today. Areas near the lakefront will reach the upper 70s while inland spots may jump into the lower and mid 80s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an overnight severe weather potential. Showers and storms are expected to form in the vicinity of a warm front across Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. Hi-resolution computer models show storms congealing into a line of strong storms that sweep across much of the Badger State. Due to the nature of this setup, there remains quite a bit of uncertainty on the exact track and strength of the storms. At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has placed southern Wisconsin under a Slight (Level 2) risk of severe weather. If a line of storms is able to form, damaging winds would be the highest concern. Storms may arrive as early as 1:30-2am in the north and move through Milwaukee closer to 4am. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

After morning showers and storms, the heat & humidity ramp up for Tuesday afternoon. Highs are back into the 90s. Cooler & calmer conditions are expected for Wednesday & Thursday.



MONDAY: Sunny and BeautifulHigh: 78 lake 84 Inland

Wind: N/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Some could be severe

Low: 68

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Early Morning Rain/Storms; Then Mostly Sunny, Hot & humid

High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 74

