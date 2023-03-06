Cheap Trick headlining Summerfest's BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on June 22

MILWAUKEE — Cheap Trick is scheduled to headline the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite stage on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

This is the fifth of nine headlining artists to be announced at the BMO Pavilion.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. on Summerfest's website.

Madison Goldbeck, March 1

MILWAUKEE — The remainder of Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has been canceled, including his rescheduled 2024 show in Milwaukee, according to Ticketmaster's website.

Bieber's website currently does not list any dates for his postponed international tour. According to CNN, all concerts in the US, Ireland, France, Poland, Australia, Denmark, and the Czech Republic are also shown as canceled on Ticketmaster.

In June 2022, the pop star announced a medical issue forced him to take a break from performing. Bieber said he was suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Doctors say it can be triggered by a shingles outbreak. Subsequently, Bieber's performance set for June 24, 2022, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee was postponed.

The rescheduled show was set for June 15, 2024, at Summerfest. Now, Ticketmaster says the event is canceled.

His 2020 Summerfest performance was also called off after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the entire festival to be postponed. Bieber has not performed in Milwaukee since 2012.

Johnsonville named 'Official Sausage of Summerfest' under multi-year deal

By Julia Marshall, Feb. 10

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee World Festival announced a new Summerfest sponsor Friday: Johnsonville.

Johnsonville and Milwaukee World Festival agreed to a multi-year deal, which begins this year and includes a new Johnsonville Summerville stage.

The stage will be located on the North end of the Summerfest grounds and features an outdoor patio-like stage area.

Under the deal, Johnsonville will be given the designation of the Official Sausage, Hot Dog, and Sausage Stick of Summerfest.

Summerfest said the stage would feature music by Wisconsin-based artists, grilling demonstrations, product samplings, and more. There will even be cornhole and a Johnsonville Marketplace!

“The Johnsonville founders started their family in Milwaukee, with Ralph being born here. Even today, with the current family owners living in the greater Milwaukee area, our connection and involvement here have always been priorities to the family and the business,” said Shelly Stayer, Johnsonville owner, and board chair.

“As one of Wisconsin’s family-owned legacy companies, we are thrilled to have Johnsonville join our roster of sponsors at Summerfest as we celebrate our 55th anniversary,” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “This new partnership celebrates hometown pride and provides the opportunity to showcase the Johnsonville brand and products during the festival.”

The new sponsorship comes after Milwaukee World Festival Inc. withdrew its sponsorship lawsuit against Klement's.

In December of 2022, TMJ4 obtained the lawsuit alleging Klement's failed to pay for its 2022 sponsorship. The lawsuit also alleged that Klement's wanted to terminate the sponsorship even though the agreement signed said the sponsorship would go through 2027.

As part of the sponsorship, Henry Maier Festival Park introduced Klement's Sausage and beer Garden, located at the north end of the park. The agreement also meant Summerfest dubbed Klement's the official sausage of Summerfest.

Before the lawsuit was withdrawn, Milwaukee World Festival was asking for more than $1 million, for the unpaid sponsorship year, plus additional compensation to cover the cost of removing or remodeling the Klement's area.

