Milwaukee World Festival withdraws sponsorship lawsuit against Klement's

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee World Festival has withdrawn its sponsorship lawsuit against Klement's, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

In December of 2022, TMJ4 obtained the lawsuit alleging Klement's failed to pay for its 2022 sponsorship. The lawsuit also alleged that Klement's wanted to terminate the sponsorship even though the agreement signed said the sponsorship would go through 2027.

Related: Milwaukee World Festival sues Klement's over unpaid Summerfest sponsorship

"Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and Klement’s have mutually determined to part ways and amicably separate from the previous sponsorship agreement. As part of the process, MWF has withdrawn its lawsuit against Klement’s. Both parties wish one another continued success in their respective businesses," Milwaukee World Festival said in an emailed statement to the BizJournal.

As part of the sponsorship, Henry Maier Festival Park introduced Klement's Sausage and beer Garden, located at the north end of the park. The agreement also meant Summerfest dubbed Klement's the official sausage of Summerfest.

Before the lawsuit was withdrawn, Milwaukee World Festival was asking for more than $1 million, for the unpaid sponsorship year, plus additional compensation to cover the cost of removing or remodeling the Klement's area.

It's unclear what will happen with the space now that the sponsorship agreement has been terminated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip