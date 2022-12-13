Milwaukee World Festival sues Klement's over unpaid Summerfest sponsorship

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival (MWF), Summerfest's parent company, is suing Klement's Sausage Company, Inc. over an unpaid sponsorship.

The lawsuit, filed by attorneys representing MWF, centers around a sponsorship agreement signed in 2018 that runs through 2027. The festival claims Klement's and its parent company, Tall Tree Foods Holding, Inc., indicated they wanted to terminate the agreement and then failed to pay their fee for this year.

Summerfest is asking for more than $1 million, plus the cost of removing or remodeling the Klement's stage.

The lawsuit says due to a breach of the agreement, MWF does not have a sponsor for 2023 and beyond for the area of the park currently occupied by the Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Klement's for a comment but has not heard back.

