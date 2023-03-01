Justin Bieber cancels rescheduled 2024 Summerfest performance (again)

MILWAUKEE — The remainder of Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has been canceled, including his rescheduled 2024 show in Milwaukee, according to Ticketmaster's website.

Bieber's website currently does not list any dates for his postponed international tour. According to CNN, all concerts in the US, Ireland, France, Poland, Australia, Denmark, and the Czech Republic are also shown as canceled on Ticketmaster.

In June 2022, the pop star announced a medical issue forced him to take a break from performing. Bieber said he was suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Doctors say it can be triggered by a shingles outbreak. Subsequently, Bieber's performance set for June 24, 2022, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee was postponed.

The rescheduled show was set for June 14, 2024, at Summerfest. Now, Ticketmaster says the event is canceled.

His 2020 Summerfest performance was also called off after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the entire festival to be postponed. Bieber has not performed in Milwaukee since 2012.

