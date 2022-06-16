Justin Bieber postpones Summerfest concert due to medical issue

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced Thursday that Justin Bieber's concert on June 24 has been postponed. This is the third time the show will have to be rescheduled at Summerfest.

Pop star Justin Bieber announced last Friday on Instagram that a medical issue is forcing him to take a break from performing.

Bieber says he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Doctors say it can be triggered by a shingles outbreak.

According to a statement from Bieber's tour promoter AEG Presents, the remaining US Justice Tour shows shceduled for June and early July will be postponed. Bieber was set to perform on Friday, June 24 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed. Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."





"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Bieber said in a video on Instagram last week. "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

Last week, three of his upcoming performances were postponed. The pop star says he is doing facial exercises to help, but isn't sure how long it will take him to recover.

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down," he said. "I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do."

In March, his wife Hailey was hospitalized after having a mini-stroke due to a small blood clot in her brain.

Details on the rescheduled Summerfest show will be made public shortly, according to Summerfest. Refunds will be available at the poitn of purchase once the rescheduled dates has been determined. Tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates.

Fans who purchased tickets for Bieber's concert at Summerfest on will receive a digital 2022 Summerfest General Admission ticket valid for any day of the festival.

