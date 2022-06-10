Justin Bieber's face is paralyzed; will Summerfest show be canceled?

Pop star Justin Bieber announced Friday on Instagram that a medical issue is forcing him to take a break from performing.

Bieber says he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Doctors say it can be triggered by a shingles outbreak.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in the video. "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

The pop star says he is doing facial exercises to help, but isn't sure how long it will take him to recover.

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down," he said. "I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do."

Earlier this week, three of his upcoming performances were postponed. It is unclear if his upcoming performance at Summerfest in Milwaukee will be affected. If the show is canceled, it would be the third time the show would have to be rescheduled at Summerfest.

In March, his wife Hailey was hospitalized after having a mini-stroke due to a small blood clot in her brain.

