WIAA votes to let high school athletes profit from NIL

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — High school athletes in Wisconsin will now be allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness by entering into advertising and brand deals, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association decided on Friday.

In a 293-108 vote, representatives of WIAA member schools approved an NIL provision at the organization’s annual meeting in Stevens Point. The provision allows high school athletes to enter into NIL deals, so long as they don’t wear their team uniform or use school or WIAA logos in an advertisement.

WIAA athletes will also not be allowed to enter into NIL deals promoting alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, or weapons. The NIL changes are expected to take effect in May.

At least 40 states currently allow high school students to profit off their NIL, either through legislation or state athletic association rules, according to the Business of College Sports.

The issue has also taken center stage at the college level as the NCAA navigates a legal settlement that would allow colleges to pay their athletes directly.

WIAA members rejected a similar NIL proposal last year in a 219-170 vote.

