Community mourns the loss of 14-year-old student killed in Madison school shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A teenage student who lost her life in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS) in Madison has been identified by her family.

The family says 14-year-old Rubi Patricia Vergara was a freshman at the school. She loved reading, art, singing, and playing keyboard.

Nam Y.Huh/AP Flowers and candles are placed outside the Abundant Life Christian School Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 in Madison, Wis., following a shooting on Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Vergara will be laid to rest on Saturday, according to an obituary from Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care.

She died along with a teacher when police say 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow opened fire during a study hall, on Monday morning, Dec. 16., according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).

Six others were injured.

Vergara's family authorized the release of the obituary, according to Channel 3000. TMJ4 also spoke with Channel 3000 and confirmed its reporter spoke with the family.

We also called the funeral home, but it was closed. An answering service said it would relay our message to the director.

Morry Gash/AP Police tape is seen outside the Abundant Life Christian School Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 in Madison, Wis., following a shooting on Monday.

Meanwhile, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has not released a motive, calling it a "top priority" for his department. "Everyone was targeted in this incident," Barnes said. "And everyone was put in equal danger."

Neighbors from all walks of life came together outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday night to grieve and show their support for the victims.

The vigil was organized by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. Local, city, and state leaders shared remarks as dozens kept the victims in their thoughts.

How you can donate:

An emergency recovery fund has been established to support the Abundant Life community.

The fund, established by United Way of Dane County and the Boys and Girls Club, will provide immediate financial relief and support long-term recovery efforts. All proceeds will go directly to ALCS.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so directly here.

A resource page for families in the Abundant Life community has been established by the City of Madison, which includes counseling and support services and information on how the public can help.

You can visit that page by clicking here.

