MADISON, Wis. — "Stay encouraged and uplift young people. They deserve better, they deserve to live," said Michael Johnson, the President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

The non-profit is holding a vigil on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to support those in the community following Monday's school shooting.

Michael was emotional talking about the impact Monday's incident has had on the community, especially on the kids. He said the Boys and Girls Club is committed to providing assistance to those impacted.

"A parent posted on my Facebook page today that their kids were in the gym, and she called me this morning, and while she was thankful their kids were okay, her kids are grieving. They see these stories over and over and over again, and I'm just concerned about their well-being. So we’ll just do whatever we can to assist them," said Michael.

Michael said the Boys and Girls Club, along with United Way and the city, are working on creating a relief fund to provide assistance to those impacted.

RELATED:

-Click here for information on resources, and how you can donate to the Abundant Life community

- A non-profit's five-step process to handle trauma and stress after major life events

Watch: Grief and Healing: Madison community responds to school shooting

Grief and Healing: Madison community responds to school shooting

He also encouraged parents to find ways to communicate with their kids about Monday's shooting.

"It hit home yesterday and it's heavy," said Michael.

The vigil will be held at the Vel Phillips statue at the State Capitol at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

In the wake of Monday's tragedy, Madison area pastors gathered at the reunification site to help families through the grieving process.

"So many of us were over there at the reunification site, and we were looking at each other and thinking we create space for the area, where people can come together to pray," said Senior Pastor Matt Metzger of Blackhawk Church.

On Monday, the Church held its own vigil to offer support to community members during these challenging times.

"We want to continue to be a place where we’re stepping into the lives of people who are hurting deeply, and asking all kinds of different questions to try to create a safe environment for them to be able to process everything that's taken place," said Pastor Matt.

On Tuesday, the Church will also hold a previously scheduled Blue Christmas event, where people who are hurting can come together to grieve and mourn.

"So we have already had that event created, and we opened it up on a greater level," said Pastor Matt.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error